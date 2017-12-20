Bayern beats defending champ Dortmund 2-1 in German Cup

BERLIN — Bayern Munich held off a spirited comeback to beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 at home and knock the defending champion out of the German Cup on Wednesday.

Bayern defender Jerome Boateng opened the scoring early with a header from the rebound after Niklas Suele's initial effort came off the crossbar.

Arturo Vidal had already struck the crossbar amid a host of chances for Bayern.

Dortmund only managed one shot on goal in the first half compared to the home side's 10 - and David Alaba cleared off the line when Andrey Yarmolenko should have scored for the visitors.