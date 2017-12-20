No. 2 Notre Dame women beat Marquette 91-85 in overtime

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Arike Ogunbowale scored 22 points and No. 2 Notre Dame beat Marquette 91-85 in overtime Wednesday to avoid a big upset.

Down 73-70 with 44 seconds left in regulation, Notre Dame (11-0) rallied to tie it when Kathryn Westbeld hit the first of two free throws, got the rebounded on her miss on the second and scored with 40 seconds left.

Notre Dame scored the first six points of overtime and had a seven-point lead three times, the last with 30 seconds left. But the Golden Flash (6-5) went on a 5-0 run before Ogunbowale sealed it with two free throws with 10 seconds remaining.

Marina Mabrey added 19 points for Notre Dame, Westbeld and Jessica Shepard had 13 each, and Jackie Young and Lili Thompson added 10 each. Allazia Blockton led Marquette with 20 points. Erika Davenport had 19 and Danielle King, Natisha Hiedeman and Isabelle Spingola had 12 each.

BIG PICTURE

Marquette: The Golden Eagles, who were ranked No. 16 in the second AP poll of the season, came in with four road losses — to New Mexico, Tennessee (101-99 OT in Cancun, Mexico), Green Bay and Michigan.

Notre Dame: For the second straight game, junior guard Arike Ogunbowale, a Milwaukee native, struggled in the first half. She had just five points on 1-of-8 shooting as the Irish shot 16 of 41 (39 per cent), including just 2 of 16 (12.5 per cent) from 3-point and beyond.

UP NEXT

Marquette: Hosts St. John's on Dec. 28 in its Big East opener.

Notre Dame: Hosts Syracuse on Dec. 28 in its Atlantic Coast Conference opener.