Seahawks' Bobby Wagner regrets Twitter reaction after loss

RENTON, Wash. — Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner expressed regret Wednesday for taking to social media to express frustration with comments made by teammate Earl Thomas after Seattle's blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Wagner played in the 42-7 loss Sunday despite being limited by a hamstring injury that's been bothering him for nearly two months. Wagner was clearly not at his normal level and Thomas questioned after the game whether Wagner should have been playing in the first place.

Wagner sent two tweets that were later deleted. In one, he told Thomas to keep his name out of his mouth and to "stop being jealous" of other people's success.

Wagner said Wednesday: "There was a better way of going about the situation."