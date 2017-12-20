The Latest: Group was to report sex abuse before settlement

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a lawsuit filed by Olympic gold medallist McKayla Maroney (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

The U.S. Olympic Committee says the group that trains Olympic gymnasts said it was contacting law enforcement about a team doctor suspected of sex abuse before it settled with a gold medallist who had been abused for years.

USOC spokesman Mark Jones says they were first made aware of the allegations involving a USA Gymnastics physician in the summer of 2015. Jones says USA Gymnastics told them team officials were contacting law enforcement.

Olympian McKayla Maroney filed a lawsuit Wednesday alleging that she was forced into a confidential settlement with USA Gymnastics in December 2016 to keep the abuse by Dr. Larry Nassar secret. She's said the abuse started when she was 13.

Jones says the group is hopeful new measures will "help ensure that tragedies like this will never happen again."

___

12:37 p.m.

Olympic gold medallist McKayla Maroney says the group that trains U.S. Olympic gymnasts forced her to sign a confidential settlement to keep allegations of sexual abuse by the team's doctor secret.

Maroney filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Los Angeles against USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee. The suit also seeks damages from Michigan State University, where the team's doctor, Larry Nassar, worked for decades.