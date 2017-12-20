Denver starting QB a mystery even to Broncos

The Broncos say they'd like to see more of Lynch, who has only played in one game after spraining his left shoulder in the preseason. But they have to make sure he's recovered sufficiently from his high ankle sprain to play.

Another factor in the mystery surrounding the decision is keeping the Redskins in the dark.

Joseph said he doesn't have to tell the media who his starter is "and I don't want to tell Washington, either. So we're going to take our time with this thing."

Joseph did say this isn't about tanking: "Whoever plays Sunday, it's going to be about winning."

And Joseph did allow it's highly unusual this time of year to be splitting snaps at quarterback.

"Absolutely it is," he said while insisting it has no impact on his game plan.

"It's going to be the same receivers, same runners, same offensive line. So, everyone else is still practicing their assignments and their duties," Joseph said.

Speaking of quarterbacks, Joseph had high praise for Cousins.

"He's a special guy," Joseph said. "He's top-10 in all the QB categories. He's poised. He's smart. He's got a strong arm. I wasn't sure about that, but as I watch more tape he can make every throw on the field. He's a tough guy, also. He's been hit a lot this year. He's got like 36 sacks and he hasn't blinked at all. He still looks down the rush and throws the ball into coverage.

"He's a special guy. It starts with him offensively. Their running game has been hot and cold. But their passing game has been efficient all year."

By Arnie Stapleton, The Associated Press