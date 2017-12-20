Rutgers gets 18 in early signing class led by QB Sitkowski

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Quarterback Artur Sitkowski, a New Jersey resident who played at IMG Academy in Florida was among 18 players who committed to Rutgers during college football's new early signing period.

Sitkowski played at Old Bridge High School until his junior season. He helped IMG to a 9-0 record and was rated the nation's No. 9 pro-style quarterback by ESPN.com.

The recruiting class consists of players from six states and Australia, punter Adam Korsak of Melbourne.

Vineland running back Isaih Pacheco, South Carolina offensive lineman Raiqwon O'Neal, and defensive backs Christian Izien of Erasmus in New York and Avery Young of Coatesville, Pennsylvania were among the recruits.