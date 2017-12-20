McCowan scores 31 points, No. 5 Mississippi State routs UNLV

LAS VEGAS — Mississippi State pushed aside overmatched host UNLV.

Teaira McCowan had 31 points and 15 rebounds and No. 5 Mississippi State routed host UNLV 103-63 on Wednesday in the on the first day of the Duel in the Desert.

McCown shot 60 per cent from the floor and made all seven of her free throws. Victoria Vivians added 22 points and six rebounds for Mississippi State (12-0), and Roshunda Johnson scored 12 points.

"In the first half I started off a little uneasy, I couldn't adjust myself to getting triple-teamed because I'm normally double-teamed, so that extra person kind of threw me off when I couldn't find out where it was coming from," said McCown, who scored 18 points in the second half. "Once halftime came and I got my breath, and relaxed and everything just started coming and my teammates started finding me and I started making buckets."

The Bulldogs — who took advantage of UNLV's 28 turnovers, getting 34 points off the Lady Rebels' miscues — led by as many as 43, early in the fourth quarter, when coach Vic Schaefer had a lineup on the floor that averaged a collective 3.9 points per game.

"I think our press wears on you, and I think it wears people down a little bit," Schaefer said. "We gave up some easy stuff in it, but I think in the big scheme of things it just wears people down."

Brooke Johnson led UNLV (5-5) with 21 points, Paris Strawther added 12, and Katie Powell had 11.

After falling behind by three early in the first quarter, the Bulldogs used a 15-0 run — eight from Vivians — to take control.

The Lady Rebels went on a four-minute scoring drought, and score just two points over the final 5:27 seconds of the first quarter, a layup by Johnson with 1:26 left in the period.

Mississippi State built its lead to 20 points on the strength of a scorching start from long-range, hitting 8 of 11 from beyond the 3-point line in the first quarter alone.