Saints defensive depth tested further after loss of Klein

Still, the timing of Teo's recent move to starter is fortuitous, given that he spent the entire off-season rehabilitating an Achilles tear that occurred in September 2016.

Teo said serving as a reserve for most of this season helped him take over as a starter in relatively good health.

"The more time that I waited (to play regularly), the more time that I took advantage to heal up," Teo said. "It wasn't easy to watch and I always want to be part of a team win. You always want to feel like you've contributed to the victories and it definitely was something that was a little difficult for me, but I took it as an opportunity for me to learn, to heal, just to await my time.

"I've taken advantage of those opportunities and now I have a chance to go out there and show what I can do — and I think I've been doing a good job so far."

Teo had 10 tackles, including two tackles for losses, after coming in for Klein during the Week 14 loss to Atlanta, which now visits New Orleans this Sunday in a game that will heavily influence the NFC South race. He had seven tackles and a pass defended while starting for Klein in last Sunday's victory over the New York Jets.

"I always stayed ready," Teo said. "So it just means that the roles that I was actually preparing for, I'm going to fill those roles and get the action I've been waiting for."

NOTES: G Larry Warford (concussion), DE Trey Hendrickson (ankle), TE Michael Hoomanawanui (concussion), TE Garrett Griffin (foot), and CB Justin Hardee (foot) sat out full-team drills on Wednesday. ... WR Ted Ginn (rib) and G Andrus Peat (groin), who did not play last Sunday, were limited in practice, as were TE Josh Hill (shoulder) and G Senio Kelemete (knee).

___

More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Brett Martel, The Associated Press