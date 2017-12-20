Iowa State holds off Maryland-Eastern Shore 55-49

AMES, Iowa — Cameron Lard scored 15 points, Donovan Jackson had 12 and Iowa State held off Maryland-Eastern Shore 55-49 on Wednesday for its ninth consecutive victory.

Nick Weiler-Babb had seven points, 12 rebounds and six assists for the Cyclones (9-2). They had just seven players available after senior Hans Brase sprained his ankle in practice on Tuesday.

Seven guys proved to be barely enough against the Shore Hawks.

Iowa State scored the first 10 points and, to its credit, never trailed. But the Cyclones were far from crisp early, and Maryland-Eastern Shore (3-10) was even worse in the first half — shooting just 7 of 32 and falling behind 34-17.

Iowa State continued its sloppy play in the second half, finishing with 17 turnovers and allowing a 12-0 run that let the Hawks get within nine with just over six minutes left.

Ahmad Frost had 19 points to lead Maryland-Eastern Shore. The Shore Hawks, who shot just 29 per cent, have dropped five straight.

THE BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The often short-handed Cyclones showed impressive resilience in winning nine straight ahead of Big 12 play. But Iowa State's schedule from here on out is absolutely brutal. Thirteen of the 19 games left on the Cyclones' schedule will come against teams ranked in Monday's Top 25.

Maryland-Eastern Shore: The Shore Hawks have now lost five in a row. But they'll have a chance to compete in the MEAC anyway. Just one league team, North Carolina A&T, was at .500 entering Wednesday.

