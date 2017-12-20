Carrington's 26 leads No. 23 Seton Hall past Wagner

The Pirates are the only Division I team to have three players who have scored 1,000 or more points during their career in Carrington, Delgado and Rodriguez. All three rank among the top 30 scorers in the history of the school, with Delgado moving past Donnell Williams into the No. 30 spot Wednesday night.

MAJOR SCARE

The Pirates lost leading scorer Rodriguez for a good portion of the second half, when he was fouled hard going to the basket for an apparent dunk with 12:10 remaining. He immediately hobbled off the court straight to the locker room with an apparent ankle injury, but returned to the game with 4 minutes left and quickly scored a basket.

SERIES DOMINANCE

Seton Hall leads the all-time series between the schools 23-6, including a 17-1 mark at home. It marked the first time the teams met since the Pirates upended the Seahawks 69-59 on Nov. 15, 2015 at the historic Walsh Gym.

WELCOME HOME

Wagner assistant coach Donald Copeland was a standout player at Seton Hall from 2003 through 2006, leading the Pirates to the NCAA Tournament in both the 2004 and 2006 seasons.

FAMILIAR TIES TO CARLESIMO

Both Wagner and Seton Hall were once coached by former NBA coach P.J. Carlesimo. The current ESPN analyst's first head coaching job was at Wagner from 1976 through 1982, winning 65 games with the Seahawks. Carlesimo then went to Seton Hall and remained there for 12 seasons and won 212 games with the Pirates. He led the Pirates to the 1989 NCAA championship game.

DOUBLE TROUBLE

It was the 58th time in Delgado's Seton Hall career that he collected double figures in points and rebounds, the top figure in the nation. Delgado is the only active Division I player with more than 1,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.

THE BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: The Pirates have won 22 straight games against non-conference opponents and 27 straight at the Prudential Center.

Wagner: Remarkably, Wednesday night marked the second time this season that the Seahawks played in Newark, having defeated NJIT 60-49 Nov. 11 in the inaugural game at NJIT's new $110 million Wellness and Events Center.

UP NEXT: The Pirates host Manhattan in their final non-conference game Saturday.

The Seahawks will travel to Dayton on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Jim Hague, The Associated Press