Pitt grad transfer Johnson makes debut for No. 5 Tar Heels

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Pittsburgh graduate transfer Cameron Johnson has finally made his regular-season debut for No. 5 North Carolina.

Johnson entered Wednesday night's game against Wofford at the 16:33 mark of the first half after experiencing no setbacks during pregame warmups. It comes five weeks after Johnson had surgery to repair torn meniscus in his left knee.

The school had originally estimated he would miss 4-6 weeks.

Johnson has two years of eligibility but had a bumpy path to Chapel Hill. Pitt originally sought to block Johnson from playing immediately within the Atlantic Coast Conference due to an internal policy before relenting in June.