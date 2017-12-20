Gallinari out for Clippers until at least January

LOS ANGELES — Danilo Gallinari will be out for the Los Angeles Clippers until at least January with a partial tear of his left glute muscle.

The team said Wednesday night the forward from Italy will continue to rehab and be re-evaluated next month.

He missed 13 games with the strained left glute and returned briefly before sustaining a contusion to the glute muscle. Further examination revealed a partial tear.

Gallinari has averaged 13.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 11 games in his first season with the Clippers. He scored a season-high 25 points in a win over Washington on Dec. 9.