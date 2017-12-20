Gray scores 24 points, Houston beats Providence 70-59

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Rob Gray scored 24 points and Houston defeated Providence 70-59 on Wednesday night in the Hall of Fame Holiday Classic.

Gray provided the spark in a couple of offensive bursts in the second half, scoring eight straight points during a 13-6 run to start the second half that expanded an eight-point lead to 44-29. He later scored seven unanswered points to put the Cougars (10-2) ahead 56-35 with 12 minutes left.

The Friars (8-4) cut the lead to eight after four straight points from Isaiah Jackson, 62-54, with 4 1/2 minutes left but wouldn't get closer.

Gray recorded his 32nd career 20-point game and seventh this season. Galen Robinson Jr. and Armoni Brooks added 12 points each and Corey Davis Jr. 10.