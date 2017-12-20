Oakland wins 97-86, snaps Towson's 10-game win streak

ROCHESTER, Mich. — Kendrick Nunn scored 31 points, Jalen Hayes had 25 points and 10 rebounds and Oakland rolled to a 97-86 victory that snapped Towson's 10-game winning streak Wednesday night.

Nunn was 7-of-13 shooting from 3-point range, and Hayes made all 11 of his free throws. Martez Walker added 20 points for Oakland (7-5), which shot 28 of 52 (54 per cent) from the field and made 30 of 36 (83 per cent) free throws. The Grizzlies bounced back from an 87-73 loss to No. 2 Michigan State on Saturday and are 5-0 at home.

Zane Martin scored 22 points for Towson (10-2), Jordan McNeil had 18 points and Mike Morsell had 17.

Nunn scored 22 points and Hayes and Walker each added 11 as Oakland built a 52-34 halftime lead, and had a 23-point lead with four minutes left.