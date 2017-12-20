Colorado goes for strength, bloodlines in recruiting class

BOULDER, Colo. — Bloodlines and skill meant more to Mike MacIntyre than experience when it came to quarterback Blake Stenstrom, a key recruit in the University of Colorado's 19 signees in the first-ever early signing day for football.

Stenstrom was never a full-time starter at Colorado powerhouse Valor Christian High School. That's because he backed up Michigan-bound quarterback Dylan McCaffrey from 2015-16 and last season split time under centre with McCaffrey's brother, Luke, a 2019 prospect with Power 5 scholarship offers.

"Great bloodlines," MacIntyre said of Stenstrom, the son of former Stanford and NFL quarterback Steve Stenstrom. "He's over 6-3, can make all the plays, committed early, very confident."

Other key members of the Buffaloes' bulked-up recruiting class include DL Israel Antwine from Oklahoma, who chose Colorado over Oklahoma State; LB Clyde Moore from California and wide receiver Dimitri Stanley of Aurora, Colorado, and Cherry Creek High School.