Norton, Cokley lead UAB over New Orleans 74-67

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Nick Norton scored 16 points, Chris Cokley added 16 points and 10 rebounds, and UAB beat New Orleans 74-67 on Wednesday night.

Norton was 6 of 7 from the floor and made four 3-pointers, and Cokley was 7-of-11 shooting. Zack Bryant and Lewis Sullivan added 14 points apiece for UAB (8-4), which has won five of its last six since snapping a three-game losing skid. William Lee blocked four shots for the Blazers, and is 20 shy of a program record.

Damion Rosser scored 13 points to lead New Orleans (3-8). Travin Thibodeaux and Ezekiel Charles each chipped in 12 points.

The Blazers used a 19-10 run that spanned both halves and led 54-38 with 16:25 to play. Cokley scored six points during the stretch and capped it with a dunk. New Orleans pulled to 69-67 with 1:28 left. Norton made a 3-pointer, and Lee and Sullivan each made a free throw to end it.