Weatherspoon leads Mississippi St past Little Rock 64-48

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 21 points to lead Mississippi State to a 64-48 win over Little Rock on Wednesday night.

Aric Holman added 10 points for Mississippi State (10-1) while Abdul Ado had a career-high 13 rebounds.

Little Rock (3-10) did not have any player in double digits and had 21 turnovers that were turned into 27 points. Damir Hadzic led the Trojans with 9 points.

The first half was back-and-forth with seven lead changes and the biggest lead for either team was six points. Mississippi State went without a field goal for the last 8:27 of the first half but managed to hold a 26-23 advantage at halftime.

The Bulldogs shot just 24 per cent in the first half while the Trojans shot 35.7 per cent from the field. Mississippi State did make 11 free throws in the first half and Little Rock failed to convert a free throw in the opening 20 minutes.

Mississippi State scored the first six points of the second half and a 10-0 run, which featured dunks by Ado, Holman and Weatherspoon, broke the game open, making it 50-31 with 11:03 to play.

BIG PICTURE

Little Rock: The Trojans lost five of their last six games and have not recorded a win over a Division 1 foe since Nov. 29th.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs now have the program's best start since the 2011-12 season.

