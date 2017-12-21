Sean Couturier scores 16th goal, Flyers top Red Wings 4-3

"Coots is doing everything that's asked of him," Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said. "He's thrived with responsibility."

The Red Wings were steamed at the end of the game as it appeared they were going a man-up when Jakub Voracek was called for elbowing with 2:06 left. But it was evened up when Andreas Athanasiou was given an embellishment penalty on the play.

"Either you make a call or you don't make a call at all," centre Henrik Zetterberg said.

The Flyers tied it at 2 on the power play in a wild second period when Simmonds finished perfect tick-tack-toe passing from Voracek and Giroux at 10:48 for his 11th goal.

Nyquist's 10th goal 41 seconds later put Detroit ahead 3-2, but Hagg answered at 13:40 on a slap shot through traffic. Simmonds raced into the net to retrieve the puck for Hagg, who was playing in his 35th NHL game, and he was swarmed by his teammates.

"I kind of blacked out," a smiling Hagg said.

The Flyers struck first at 15:19 of the first period when Weise collected a rebound and scored on a wraparound after Patrick won a faceoff against Darren Helm.

Patrick, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft, won nine of 12 face-offs.

"I thought that was one of his better games," said Weise, a linemate. "I think he's been coming on strong the past four or five games."

Frk's second goal in as many nights tied it with with 1.3 seconds left in the first as he took a feed from Dylan Larkin on the power play.

Detroit went ahead 2-1 5:50 into the second period on Green's point shot as Jordan Weal served a double-minor for high-sticking.

NOTES: Voracek earned his NHL-high 34th assist. ... Red Wings fourth-line C Luke Glendening (upper body) didn't play after the first period. ... Red Wings LW David Booth played and RW Luke Witkowski was scratched. ... Flyers F Jori Lehtera replaced Taylor Leier (upper body) on the fourth line.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: At Boston on Saturday.

Flyers: At Buffalo on Friday night.

___

More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

By Mike Cranston, The Associated Press