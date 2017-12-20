Utah Valley's starters all in double figures in 84-56 win

OREM, Utah — Kenneth Ogbe had 17 points and Utah Valley's starters all scored in double figures in an 84-56 victory over Montana Tech on Wednesday night.

Jake Toolson scored 12 points, Akolda Manyang and Conner Toolson 11 each and Brandon Randolph 10 for the Wolverines (8-5), who shot 56 per cent, outrebounded the Orediggers 47-22 and dominated in the paint with a 48-18 scoring advantage.

Jake Miles scored 19 points and John Chapman 10 for the NAIA Orediggers, who played the game as an exhibition.

The Wolverines took the lead seconds into the game and never gave it up. A 15-0 run late in the half led to a 47-25 lead as Utah Valley shot 65 per cent in the first 20 minutes, led by 13 points from Ogbe and 11 from Manyang.