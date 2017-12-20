Top 25 Capsules

No. 10 WEST VIRGINIA 77, COPPIN STATE 38

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Teddy Allen scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds for West Virginia.

The Mountaineers (10-1) struggled in the first 10 minutes of the game, shooting 5 of 23 over the first 13 minutes.

Allen then led West Virginia to a 15-1 run to close the first half to take a 42-18 lead over the Eagles (0-12).

Tre' Thomas led Coppin State with nine points.

No. 18 BAYLOR 80, SOUTHERN U. 60

WACO, Texas (AP) — Manu Lecomte scored 22 points and Baylor won its fifth straight.

Baylor went on a 13-0 run in the first half to pull away, then had an 11-2 spurt after Southern cut its lead to 46-40 midway through the second half.

The Bears (10-2) shot 63 per cent from the field (31 for 49), including 11 for 22 from 3-point range. Lecomte was 6 for 9 on 3s.

Jared Sam led the Jaguars (3-9) with 21 points.

No. 21 TENNESSEE 66, FURMAN 61

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grant Williams scored a tiebreaking basket with 54 seconds left as Tennessee snapped Furman's five-game winning streak.

Furman (9-4) was seeking its first win over a Southeastern Conference team since a 91-75 home victory over South Carolina on Dec. 21, 2010. The Paladins hadn't beaten an SEC program in a road game since winning 70-62 at Vanderbilt on Nov. 28, 2006.

In a game that featured 13 ties and 14 lead changes, Williams put Tennessee (8-2) ahead for good as he made a move in the paint and scored to break a 61-all tie.

Jordan Bowden led the Volunteers with 21 points. Williams had 14.

Devin Sibley had 22 points for Furman while playing in his hometown of Knoxville.

No. 23 SETON HALL 89, WAGNER 68

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Khadeen Carrington scored 26 points and Angel Delgado added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Seton Hall.

The win enabled the Pirates (10-2) to get back on track after falling to state rival Rutgers last Saturday.

Besides Carrington and Delgado, the Pirates also received 16 points from Myles Powell, 11 from Desi Rodriguez and 10 from Michael Nzei. Rodriguez grabbed nine rebounds.

Jo Jo Cooper paced Wagner (7-3) with 15 points and Nigel Jackson added 12.

No. 25 CREIGHTON 116, USC UPSTATE 62

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Foster scored 16 points and Creighton shot nearly 70 per cent during a 58-point first half.

Foster made 6 of 7 shots two nights after scoring a season-high 32 points against UT Arlington.

Creighton (10-2) won its fifth straight game and scored at least 90 points for the eighth time this season. The Bluejays improved to 8-0 at home, while USC Upstate (4-11) remained winless in nine road games this season.

Malik Moore led Upstate with 15 points.

By The Associated Press