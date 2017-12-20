Isby's career-high 26 leads Utah St. past Youngstown St.

LOGAN, Utah — DeAngelo Isby scored a career-high 26 points and Quinn Taylor scored 13 and grabbed 10 rebounds and Utah State pulled away from Youngstown State 91-74 on Wednesday night.

Isby set his previous career high with 24 points on Dec. 9 in a 77-67 loss at Utah. Against Youngstown State he finished 9-of-13 shooting from the field including 3 of 6 from behind the 3-point arc.

Braun Hartfield's jumper with 8:48 left brought the Penguins within 63-62 before Dwayne Brown Jr. made a pair of free throws, Isby made a 3 and Quinn Taylor added a layup.

Tyree Robinson hit a jumper for Youngstown State before Utah State put together a 9-3 run and a 79-67 lead with four minutes to play. Sean Merrill added 18 points and Brown scored 16 for Utah State (7-6).