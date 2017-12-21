UC Riverside jumps out early, cruises past Valparaiso 73-60

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Dikymbe Martin scored 14 of his career-high 30 points in the first half and UC Riverside rolled to a 73-60 victory over Valparaiso on Wednesday night.

UC Riverside (4-7) jumped out to a 20-5 lead and cruised the rest of the way. Martin set the pace, scoring 10 points with two rebounds and an assist. His 3-pointer with 2:11 left before the break made it 34-13.

Valparaiso (9-4) began 2 of 8 from the field, committed five turnovers and never recovered. The Highlanders had a 19-point lead with 4:15 left in the game.

Martin, a freshman, was 7 of 12 from the field and made 14 of 16 free throws. Chance Murray chipped in 16 points for UC Riverside.