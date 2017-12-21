Broncos-Redskins Capsule

REDSKINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (26), PASS (14)

REDSKINS Defence — OVERALL (20), RUSH (28), PASS (16)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES: Broncos visiting Redskins for first time since 2009. ... Though Denver came into season with strongest strength of schedule from 2016 records, Washington's is toughest through 15 weeks in 2017. ... Broncos have 32 consecutive victories when winning turnover battle, longest active streak in NFL. ... Broncos have won two in row since eight-game skid. ... Denver undecided on starting QB between Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch. Osweiler had two passing TDs, one rushing TD, 147.7 QB rating vs. Colts. ... RB C.J. Anderson coming off 158-yard rushing game. ... Since 2012, WR Demaryius Thomas ranks second in NFL with 565 catches, third with 7,710 receiving yards. ... TE Jeff Heuerman had career-long 54-yard receiving TD last week. ... LB Von Miller one of three players in NFL history with 10-plus sacks in six of first seven seasons. Miller leads NFL with 83 1-2 sacks since entering in 2011. ... LB Brandon Marshall is one of four players in league with 90-plus tackles, three-plus sacks. ... CB Chris Harris Jr. had INT in last game vs. Redskins. ... CB Aqib Talib had career-best three INTs in only game vs. Redskins in 2009. ... Redskins QB Kirk Cousins had two passing TDs vs. Cardinals. ... Cousins had under 200 passing yards in each of past two games. ... RB Samaje Perine ranks fourth among rookies with 547 yards rushing. ... RB Kapri Bibbs had receiving TD last week in first NFL game since Broncos traded him to 49ers. ... WR Jamison Crowder has TD catch in past two home games. Crowder leads Redskins with 59 catches, 717 receiving yards. ... TE Vernon Davis won Super Bowl with Broncos in February 2016. ... DL Anthony Lanier had two sacks, forced fumble and three passes defenced vs. Cardinals. Lanier has five sacks in past five games. ... LB Preston Smith last week became first player in franchise history with sack, fumble recovery and interception in same game since Monte Coleman in 1993. ... LB Ryan Kerrigan has six sacks in past six home games. ... LB Zach Brown tied for league lead with 127 tackles despite missing Cardinals game with hip, toe and Achilles tendon injuries. ... CB Kendall Fuller tied for second in NFL with four INTs. ... Fantasy Tip: Anderson is good bet for his eighth career 100-yard rushing game against Redskins' banged-up defence.

