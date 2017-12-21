Manchester clubs avoid sanctions after derby melee

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United and Manchester City will not be sanctioned following a review into a melee involving players and coaches from both Premier League teams after the derby at Old Trafford this month.

After receiving evidence from both clubs and independent eyewitness accounts, the English Football Association said it will be taking "no formal action."

The incident took place around the doorway to City's dressing room after the team's 2-1 win over United on Dec. 10. About 15 people were involved and City assistant coach Mikel Arteta sustained a cut on his forehead.

The FA also said Thursday that United manager Jose Mourinho would not be punished for comments made to the media before the derby. Mourinho accused City's players of going to ground too easily and said match officials needed to be aware of City's "tactical fouling."