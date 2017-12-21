Browns-Bears Capsule

BEARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (11), PASS (31)

BEARS Defence — OVERALL (8), RUSH (11), PASS (10)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Browns are first team in NFL history to open consecutive seasons 0-14. ... Cleveland trying to avoid joining 2008 Detroit Lions as only teams to go 0-16. ... Browns won on Christmas Eve last season, beating then-San Diego Chargers. ... Coach Hue Jackson is 1-29 in two seasons, but owner Jimmy Haslam has said he'll bring him back in 2018. New GM John Dorsey has deferred to Haslam's decision when asked about Jackson's future, fueling speculation team may still making coaching change. ... Jackson is 2-0 in Christmas Eve games. His other win came with Oakland Raiders in 2011. ... Browns rookie QB DeShone Kizer leads league with 19 interceptions. Kizer's erratic play had Jackson considering QB change this week, but he's sticking with 21-year-old Kizer. ... WR Josh Gordon has 12 catches for 201 yards in three games since being conditionally re-instated after being suspended for two seasons. ... RB Isaiah Crowell ripped off 59-yard run last week, but only had four more carries in loss to Ravens. ... Crowell averaging 4.4 yards per carry; Browns tied for third in NFL at 4.6 yards per attempt. ... LBs Joe Schobert tied for first and Christian Kirksey fourth, respectively, in league in tackles. Schobert is Pro Bowl first alternate. ... Chicago has lost six of seven. ... With 13-33 record in three seasons, John Fox could be coaching final home game for Bears. ... Bears committed 13 penalties against Lions. ... Rookie QB Mitchell Trubisky set career highs with 31 completions, 46 attempts, 314 yards passing and three interceptions last week. ... RB Jordan Howard ranks fourth in NFL with 1,069 yards rushing. ... WR Kendall Wright has 17 catches for 188 yards in past two games. ... DE Akiem Hicks leads Bears with career-high eight sacks. ... LB Lamarr Houston has four sacks in three games since Chicago claimed him off waivers from Houston Texans on Nov. 29. ... Fantasy Tip: Trubisky and WR Kendall Wright have chance to put up some big numbers facing weak pass defence.

___

More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By The Associated Press