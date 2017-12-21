Chargers-Jets Capsule

JETS OFFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (19), PASS (23)

JETS Defence — OVERALL (24), RUSH (21), PASS (20)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chargers had four-game winning streak stopped last week and need victory to remain in playoff hunt, but also need lots of help over final two games to reach post-season. ... Los Angeles coach Anthony Lynn was assistant for Jets from 2009-14, including serving as assistant head coach under Rex Ryan in final season in New York. ... QB Philip Rivers is third in AFC with 3,838 yards passing and needs 162 to reach 4,000 for fifth straight season. Rivers needs 329 yards passing to become ninth player in NFL history to reach 50,000. ... Since start of last season, RB Melvin Gordon is only player in NFL with at least 15 TD runs (17) and five TD catches (six). Gordon had career-high 91 yards receiving last week vs. Chiefs. ... WR Keenan Allen ranks sixth in NFL with 88 catches, 13 away from Chargers' single-season record by RB LaDainian Tomlinson in 2003. ... He has 44 catches and four TD receptions in last five games. ... TE Antonio Gates caught 86th TD pass from Rivers, breaking tie with 49ers' Steve Young and Jerry Rice for second-most TDs by quarterback-receiver combo in NFL history. Gates needs four catches to pass Torry Holt (920) for 20th on NFL's career list. ... Chargers will be without TE Hunter Henry, placed on season-ending IR with lacerated kidney. ... DE Melvin Ingram is one of five players since 2015 with at least 25 sacks (28 1/2) and eight forced fumbles (eight). ... DE Joey Bosa ranks second in AFC with 11 1/2 sacks. ... CB Casey Hayward tied for NFL lead with 20 passes defenced. ... Jets are 4-3 at MetLife Stadium and look to clinch winning record at home. ... QB Bryce Petty making second start of season in place of injured Josh McCown, and sixth overall of career. Went 19 of 39 for 179 yards with one TD and two INTs at Saints. ... Jets have scored on 21 straight red-zone possessions, including 13 TDs and eight field goals. ... RB Elijah McGuire had first career TD catch last week. He needs 59 yards from scrimmage to pass Shonn Greene (2009) for second most by Jets rookie RB since 2000. Leon Washington has most with 920. ... WR Robby Anderson needs 112 yards receiving to reach 1,000 for first time. ... LB Demario Davis has 148 total tackles, according to Jets, and has team-leading five sacks. That ties Tennessee's Wesley Woodyard for second-most sacks by inside LB, with Pittsburgh's Vince Williams (seven) the only one with more. ... DE Muhammad Wilkerson was benched last Sunday for being late for team meeting, returned to practice this week, but uncertain to play vs. Chargers. ... DE Leonard Williams, coming off concussion, had first career INT last week. ... S Marcus Maye ranks first among rookie defensive backs with 71 tackles. Jamal Adams tied for second with 65. ... Fantasy Tip: Despite being part of three-man committee, Jets RB Bilal Powell could make for solid play against 30th-ranked run defence. He's rushed for TD in two of last three games.

