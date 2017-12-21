Scottish soccer official charged over rules breaches

GLASGOW, Scotland — A director at Scottish soccer club Aberdeen has been charged with four counts of allegedly breaching rules on betting on matches.

The Scottish Football Association said Thursday that Duncan Skinner, a non-executive director at the top-flight club, allegedly breached disciplinary rules this season as well as the previous three seasons.

The SFA didn't say which or how many matches Skinner is alleged to have bet on, or if they involved Aberdeen.

Skinner has until Jan. 3 to respond.