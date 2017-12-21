Colts-Ravens Capsule

RAVENS OFFENSE - OVERALL (27), RUSH (12), PASS (29).

RAVENS Defence - OVERALL (10), RUSH (14), PASS (9).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Ravens can clinch playoff berth with wins over Colts, then Bengals next week. ... Colts coach Chuck Pagano was Ravens assistant coach 2008-11. ... Colts defensive co-ordinator Ted Monachino was Ravens LB coach 2010-15. ... Baltimore QB Joe Flacco is 1-4 with 2 TDs and 6 INTs lifetime vs. Colts. ... PK Adam Vinatieri kicked five FGs for Colts vs. Ravens in 15-6 playoff win on Dec. 13, 2007. Indy went on to win Super Bowl. ... Indianapolis LB Antonio Morrison had 12 tackles last week and ranks second on team behind LB Jon Bostic, who was placed on IR Monday with knee injury. ... Colts QB Jacoby Brissett has four rushing TDs, one short of franchise record by QB set by Andrew Luck in 2012. ... Colts RB Frank Gore needs one rushing TD to tie Ricky Watters (78) for 21st on NFL career list. Gore leads all active RBs with 110 straight games played. ... Vinatieri needs nine points for 20th season with 100. ... Colts WR T.Y. Hilton seeking fourth 100-yard game in receiving. He leads team with 852 yards. ... Baltimore seeking fifth win in six games. ... Ravens lead NFL with 33 takeaways, plus-17 turnover differential, and rank second with five defensive TDs. ... Baltimore has committed only two turnovers in last five games. ... Ravens S Eric Weddle has six INTs and was selected for Pro Bowl. ... Over past seven games, Ravens rank third in NFL with 30.7 points average. They have outscored opponents by 107 points in that span. ... Ravens P Sam Koch leads NFL with 37 punts inside 20. ... Ravens have won four straight December home games and are 35-15 at home all time in that month. ... Baltimore 58-20 at home under coach John Harbaugh, including 15-7 in December. ... Ravens Pro Bowl LB Terrell Suggs has 11 sacks, including 6 1/2 in last six games. ... Baltimore K Justin Tucker is 200 for 200 in PATs over career. ... Fantasy Tip: Ravens' defence should shine against Brissett, who's been sacked 49 times, thrown seven INTs and fumbled eight times. If starting defence isn't option, expect Tucker to score heavily with PATs or FGs.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

By The Associated Press