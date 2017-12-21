Sabres owners purchase women's league Buffalo Beauts

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres and Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula are expanding their sports holdings by purchasing the National Women's Hockey League Buffalo Beauts in a first-of-its-kind sale for the 3-year-old professional league.

The Pegulas will become the first private owners to have full control of one of the NWHL's four franchises in a move that further expands the league's ties to the NHL. Two months ago, the New Jersey Devils reached what was called "a strategic alliance" with the Metropolitan Riveters in which they also gained partial ownership of the team.

The NWHL operates its two other franchises in Boston and Connecticut.

The defending champion Beauts already had ties with the Sabres in playing home games at the Pegula-operated HarborCenter hockey and entertainment facility.