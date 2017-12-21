Whitecaps sign, trade defender Wynne

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have has signed defender Deklan Wynne to an Major League Soccer contract for 2018 and traded him to Colorado Rapids in exchange for US$100,000 in 2018 targeted allocation money.

The Whitecaps will also retain 20 per cent of any future transfer fees.

Wynne made 29 starts and 35 appearances in USL for Whitecaps FC 2 and had two goals and an assist.

The 22-year-old from New Zealand made one first team appearance, coming on as a substitute in the 2017 Canadian Championship semifinal first leg against Montreal Impact.