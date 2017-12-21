Ravens seek to remain playoff-bound in matchup with Colts

Brissett has thrown only three interceptions over the past six games, but the injury-riddled Colts have lost five straight and eight of nine.

Some things to know about the matchup between Baltimore's former NFL team, the Colts, and its current tenant, the Ravens:

SPOILER ROLE: Indianapolis has no hopes of reaching the post-season, but it can have a say about who does. Pagano, however, isn't as interested in derailing the Ravens as he is in seeing the Colts get a long-awaited victory.

"I'd love to be able to find a way to get a win," he said. "Not so much to knock somebody out and be a spoiler; just to see the fruits of your labour come to fruition. The reason we sacrifice and do what we do is for those five minutes. It's those five minutes in the locker room when you come off the field victorious and you have that moment to share."

The Colts haven't had that feeling since Nov. 5, when they beat Houston 20-14.

GETTING OFFENSIVE: The Ravens sputtered offensively for the first seven weeks of the season, but over their past seven games they're averaging 30.7 points per game.

Quarterback Joe Flacco has thrown for nine TDs with just four interceptions over that span, and last week he passed for a season-high 288 yards. As the season winds down, the Baltimore offence is revving up.

"There is no doubt," Flacco said. "You can definitely tell when we are on the field that we are a confident group and we are playing together and having a lot of fun. All of that stuff helps and goes a long way."

HOMECOMING: Pagano got his job with the Colts after spending four years with the Ravens as secondary coach and defensive co-ordinator under Harbaugh.

"Nothing but fond memories, obviously," Pagano said. "Me and my family loved it there. We had a great experience and are forever grateful to coach Harbaugh for giving me the opportunity to be on his first staff back in 2008. I certainly would not be where I am at today without that opportunity."

DIFFERENCE MAKER: The Ravens are in position to make the playoffs because of a plus-17 turnover differential that is tops in the NFL. The defence has five TDs, and the team has scored 118 points off turnovers.

"You know the advantage of creating turnovers, what a difference it can make for your team and the momentum it can create," Weddle said. "At any point, we can change a game — and offences know it."

By David Ginsburg, The Associated Press

By David Ginsburg, The Associated Press