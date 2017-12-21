Ravens could be formidable post-season foe thanks to defence

BEST BET: COWBOYS, 27-20

No. 31 New York Giants (plus 3 1-2) at No. 22 Arizona

Not with a lot of conviction, but we have to pick one ...

UPSET SPECIAL: GIANTS, 19-17

No. 18 Green Bay (plus 8 1-2) at No. 3 Minnesota, Saturday

Vikings touting idea of playing in as well as hosting Super Bowl.

VIKINGS, 30-16

No. 9 Atlanta (plus 5 1-2) at No. 6 (tie) New Orleans

Winner clinches playoff berth, adds strength to its NFC South standing.

SAINTS, 30-27

No. 28 Tampa Bay (plus 10) at No. 6 (tie) Carolina

Dangerous Panthers are in playoffs with victory.

PANTHERS, 33-16

No. 5 Los Angeles Rams (minus 4) at No. 16 Tennessee

Titans playing at their worst just when they need to be good.

RAMS, 26-17

No. 8 Jacksonville (minus 5) at No. 23 San Francisco

Jaguars secure AFC South, but Jimmy G makes it tight.

JAGUARS, 20-17

No. 21 Miami (plus 9) at No. 10 Kansas City

AFC West belongs to Chiefs, despite midseason hiatus.

CHIEFS, 23-16

No. 17 Los Angeles Chargers (minus 8 1-2) at No. 24 (tie) New York Jets

AFC wild card still in reach, though Chargers need help.

CHARGERS, 28-22

No. 15 Buffalo (plus 12) at No. 1 New England

Last team Bills needed to see while still in wild-card contention.

PATRIOTS, 27-20

No. 2 Pittsburgh (minus 7 1-2) at No. 27 Houston, Monday

Santa's gift to Steelers fans: more Terrible Towels to wave.

STEELERS, 30-10

No. 20 Oakland (plus 7) at No. 4 Philadelphia, Monday

Santa's gift to Eagles fans: home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs.

EAGLES, 30-26

No. 12 Detroit (minus 3) at No. 26 Cincinnati

Bengals have mailed it in, Lions still in chase.

LIONS, 27-13

No. 24 (tie) Denver (plus 3 1-2) at No. 19 Washington

Broncos have won two straight. They were against Jets and Colts.

REDSKINS, 23-21

No. 32 Cleveland (plus 7) at No. 29 Chicago

We know what you want. Pro Picks got it right in Week 15 of 2016. Sorry ...

BEARS, 16-10

___

2017 RECORD:

Last week: Against spread (8-6-1). Straight up (13-3)

Season Totals: Against spread (104-102-9). Straight up: (141-81)

Best Bet: 9-6 against spread, 10-5 straight up.

Upset special: 9-6 against spread, 9-6 straight up

___

By Barry Wilner, The Associated Press