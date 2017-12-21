Fitzpatrick on No. 4 Bama: 'Some people just don't like us'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama is embracing a different role going into these playoffs.

The fourth-ranked Crimson Tide players can't technically call themselves underdogs since they're actually slight favourites over No. 1 Clemson in the Sugar Bowl, but they know some view them as interlopers who don't belong in the playoffs this time. They had to sweat it out for more than a week before getting a post-season reprieve.

All-America safety Minkah Fitzpatrick believes that period of uncertainty — and contentions by Ohio State fans and others that Alabama wasn't the most worthy No. 4 seed — can fuel the Tide.

"People were counting us out that didn't want us in there," Fitzpatrick said. "Some people just don't like us. It's true. But I think it definitely helped as motivation and fuel, especially if we do what we're supposed to do and get to where we want to be, I think it will help us a lot."

When you've won four national titles in the past nine years, you latch onto whatever motivational source you can find. Quarterback Jalen Hurts, asked if Alabama feels like an underdog, pointed out: "They're the national champions, we're not. So..."

The Tide (11-1) hasn't ranked lower than No. 2 in three previous playoff appearances, twice holding down the top spot.

This Alabama team was a much-debated playoff pick after failing to make the Southeastern Conference championship game. The Tide closed the regular season with a 26-14 loss at No. 7 Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

Cornerback Levi Wallace said the team, which wasn't challenged all that much the rest of the season, has to learn from that feeling after a loss.

"It's just something internally," Wallace said. "We know we didn't finish the season the way we wanted to and we want to make sure that never happens again. We want to show the younger guys, now you know what it feels like. It's a different city after you lose."

And it left Alabama players in the rare position of trying to prove they belong in the playoffs. Linebacker Anfernee Jennings said they're "absolutely" thinking of themselves as underdogs.