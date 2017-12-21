Chiefs offensive line big reason for late-season turnaround

And in truth, the few metrics that exist haven't been a whole lot better, including a four-sack afternoon against Oakland a couple of weeks ago.

But even then, those four sacks went for just 25 yards. The Chargers managed one sack last week, when the Chiefs rolled to a 30-13 victory that put them on the brink of back-to-back division titles, and Smith had plenty of time to dice up a secondary and pile up the points.

"The thing that has to happen there, more so than other positions, is that's a true team concept," Reid said. "So one guy has a breakdown out of the five and it ends up being a negative play. It's hard to point a finger at one, but they all started dancing the same dance together."

They started dancing downfield in the running game, too.

Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt began his career with four 100-yard rushing performances in his first five games, but like the rest of the team, went into a midseason swoon.

The offensive line failed to open holes, Hunt was often bottled up at the line of scrimmage and his numbers took a dive.

He only eclipsed 50 yards rushing once in a five-week stretch, and after scoring five touchdowns in his first three games, he went the next nine without reaching the end zone.

But with the offensive line prying open holes again, Hunt has been back on track. He ran for 116 yards and a touchdown against Oakland and 155 yards with two touchdowns against the Chargers.

"I have to thank those guys. If it wasn't for them I wouldn't be in (the Pro Bowl)," Hunt said. "It is a great feeling and I have to thank those guys, and look forward to doing something for them."

Perhaps top the high-priced gift package given to them by his quarterback?

"No," Hunt said with a shake of his head. "I'm still a rookie in my rookie contract."

NOTES: LB Justin Houston joined TE Travis Kelce in missing practice with an illness Thursday. Left tackle Eric Fisher returned from his illness. ... LB Kevin Pierre-Louis planned to try out his ailing shoulder in practice. He did not participate Wednesday.

By Dave Skretta, The Associated Press