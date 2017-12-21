Chattanooga makes late plays to edge Jacksonville St 70-67

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Nat Dixon scored 19 points and Makale Foreman had 18, each making a critical play as Chattanooga scored the last six points to defeat Jacksonville State 70-67 on Thursday, the second thrilling matchup between the teams this season.

Dixon's 3-point play at the 1:19 mark tied the game and Foreman drained his sixth 3-pointer with 29 seconds left for the win. Norbertas Giga missed a 3-pointer after the Mocs went ahead and after Rodney Chatman missed the front end of a one-and-one, Ashton Spears missed a 3 as time ran out.

Jacksonville State (9-4) defeated Chattanooga (6-6) 77-75 in overtime in an early season tournament.

The Gamecocks led 32-25 at the break but the Mocs went up 43-42 with their second 7-0 run of the second half. The final 15 minutes were intense. Jacksonville State had a run of making 12 of 14 shots before making just two of its final 11. Chattanooga, after missing eight straight early in the second half responded by making 12 of 15, then missed three before the winning plays.