Rangers sign RHPs Tolleson, Espino to minor league deals

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers have signed right-handed pitchers Shawn Tolleson and Paolo Espino to minor league contracts with invitations to major league spring training.

The 29-year-old Tolleson was 11-7 with 46 saves and a 3.84 ERA for the Rangers from 2014-16. He spent last season in the Tampa Bay Rays organization and had season-ending Tommy John surgery on his right elbow on May 17. He is expected to continue rehabilitation through the upcoming season.

The 30-year-old Espino was assigned outright by Texas to Triple-A Round Rock on Oct. 10. He made six relief appearances with Texas after being acquired in an August trade with Milwaukee.

The Rangers also signed outfielder Brett Eibner and right-handed pitcher Zeke Spruill to minor league contacts.