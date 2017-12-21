Central Michigan faces Wyoming in Idaho Potato Bowl

Idaho Potato Bowl: Central Michigan (8-4) vs. Wyoming (7-5), Dec. 22, 4 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Line: Wyoming by 3.

Series Record: Tied 1-1.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

It's expected to be the college farewell for Wyoming QB Josh Allen before the likely first-round draft pick takes his talents to the NFL. Allen has endured a disappointing junior season filled with bumps and bruises. He missed the final two games of the regular season but will play in the bowl game. Central Michigan has a pretty good QB as well in Michigan transfer Shane Morris, who threw for 26 touchdowns this season. Morris had 14 TDs in the Chippewas five-game win streak to close the season.

KEY MATCHUP

Allen vs. Central Michigan's secondary. The Chippewas are great at taking the ball away. They were second in the country in interceptions with 19, led by Josh Cox and his six picks. Allen threw just six interceptions in 251 pass attempts this season, but also had just one game he threw for more than 235 yards.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Central Michigan: DE Joe Ostman. The senior is second in the country with 12 sacks and leads the nation with 1.2 sacks per game. It was a stellar senior season for Ostman, who had five combined sacks in his career entering the season.

Wyoming: FS Andrew Wingard. For three straight seasons, Wingard has been one of the Cowboys top tacklers. This year he tied with linebacker Logan Wilson for the team lead with 111 total tackles each in the regular season. Wingard had 15 tackles in a game twice this season and also had four interceptions.