In Cousins, Redskins have QB continuity that Broncos envy

It's easier said than done as front offices and fan bases around the league consider what it would be like to have someone as durable and dependable as Cousins. Gruden would rather not think about it as he remembers Cousins, McCoy and Robert Griffin III splitting games in 2014 and what it did for preparation and game-planning.

"It was pretty disruptive," Gruden said. "We try to keep a core group of plays that guys are comfortable with and try to stick to those. When you have a lot of change, you don't add a lot of new things for each individual quarterback, but you try to keep the core concepts in there and let them all try to work with those."

Mired in change all season, quarterbacks for the Broncos (5-9) said they're not bothered by the uncertainty and have been supportive of whoever gets the nod.

"It's been a rollercoaster," Osweiler said. "There are a lot of things that take place in this business that you can't control. I think the sooner you learn that, the better mindset you'll have toward situations like this."

Some things to watch when the Broncos visit the Redskins:

BIBBS' CHANCE: Kapri Bibbs is the Redskins' seventh running back this season and will get a chance to face the Broncos, where he played from 2014-16 before a trade to the San Francisco 49ers. The 24-year-old former Colorado State star scored on a 36-yard screen pass last week and gives Washington an interesting 1-2 punch with rookie Samaje Perine.

"Perine and our guy we had here, Bibbs, is doing a good job," Joseph said. "Perine is a tough downhill runner that we have to gang-tackle him to get him on the ground."

WE'RE NO. 1: When the Broncos fell out of playoff contention, Joseph told players that while their record doesn't matter, they'd like to finish as the league's top defence. That's where they're at, allowing 276.8 yards a game.

"That's something that we take pride in around here," nose tackle Domata Peko said. "We're definitely going to finish strong and try to be No. 1 in all the categories."

NO TRENT: The Redskins are finally shutting down Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams, who has been dealing with a right knee injury that will require surgery. Despite the injury, Williams earned praise from Broncos linebacker Von Miller for being a "beast" and a "silverback."

Ty Nsekhe is expected to start in place of Williams again.

"It's time to looking forward to getting healthy," Williams said.

RUN, RUN C.J.: Washington's 28th-ranked run defence is a nice opportunity for Broncos running back C.J. Anderson to build off his 158-yard performance last week against the Indianapolis Colts. Anderson needs 142 in Denver's final two games to reach 1,000 in a season for the first time in his pro career.

"I'm on track," Anderson said. "I just think it's a good milestone for myself, but also for up front and our team as a whole."

