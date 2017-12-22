Nationals compete $10M, 2-year deal to keep Kintzler

WASHINGTON — Brandon Kintzler and the Nationals have finalized a $10 million, two-year contract that keeps the relief pitcher n Washington.

Kintzler will earn $5 million next year under the deal announced Thursday. The Nationals have a $10 million option for 2019, and if that is declined Kintzler has a $5 million player option.

He can earn $250,000 annually in performance bonuses for games finished: $100,000 each for 20 and 25, and $50,000 for 30.

The 33-year-old right-hander went 2-1 with a 3.46 ERA, 10 holds and a save in 27 games with the Nationals after they acquired him from Minnesota at the July 31 trade deadline. Kintzler had 28 saves in 32 chances for the Twins and was a first-time AL All-Star.