Louisiana Tech turns back Alabama State 74-62

NEW ORLEANS — Daquan Bracey scored 16 points with seven assists, Jacobi Boykins had 14 and five, and Louisiana Tech defeated Alabama State 74-62 on Thursday at the New Orleans Shootout.

Anthony Duruji added 12 points and Jy'lan Washington 11 for the Bulldogs (9-4), who had 21 assists on their 26 baskets. They made half their shots, going 8 of 16 from 3-point range and 18 of 36 inside the arc.

Louisiana Tech faces Fort Wayne in the championship on Friday and Alabama State meets Liberty.

The Hornets (0-12), got 16 points from Reginald Gee and 14 from Rodney Simeon, who four of their six 3s. Gee had the other two 3s and four assists.