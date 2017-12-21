Raiders QB Derek Carr takes step back in year 4

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The touchdown passes and yards are down. The interceptions and sacks are up.

The straight upward trajectory that Derek Carr's career took for his first three seasons in the NFL hit a speed bump this season, contributing to the Oakland Raiders' fall from a 12-win team to one almost certain to miss the post-season.

But rather than being discouraged by the results, Carr said he will use the lessons from this season to build for the future.

"I use it all to just fuel the fire," he said Thursday. "There's been things that I've gone through this year that I've never been through and I'm learning how to deal with those things and not just deal with them, but execute them at a high level. So, I absolutely, 100 per cent believe that going forward, again, this time next year we're standing here I'll feel like, man because I trust my work ethic, that I'm a better player this year because of what I went through."

Carr had few setbacks last season when he led Oakland to seven comeback wins and was one of the most promising quarterbacks in the league when he threw for 3,937 yards and 28 touchdowns with only six interceptions before a broken leg in the next-to-last game of the year ended his season before he got to play in the post-season.

Carr turned that performance into a $125 million, five-year contract in the off-season that briefly made him the NFL's highest-paid player, but the performance hasn't matched that level.

He's on pace for his lowest yards per attempt, TD throws and passer rating since his rookie season in 2014.

Carr's path is not an unusual one. He became the 13th quarterback in the past 30 years to start at least 10 games in his first season and have his passer rating improve in each of the next two seasons.

Only Troy Aikman followed that with another year of improvement in year four, leading the Dallas Cowboys to a Super Bowl title.

The other 11 quarterbacks saw their passer rating drop by an average of nearly 10 points in year four, a group that includes quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning and Cam Newton.