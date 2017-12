Wilson helps No. 4 South Carolina rout Temple 87-60

"We knew coming into this game it would be a difficult matchup for us because of their size," Temple coach Tonya Cardoza said. "We decided to pack it in and hope they miss shots. They came out and made shots. Wilson is just a tough matchup for anyone, arguably the best player in college basketball."

Honouring DUPREE: Temple retired Candice Dupree's No. 4 jersey at halftime. It was only the second time in school history a women's basketball player was bestowed that honour. Dupree starred for the Owls from 2002-06 and is the school's career field goal percentage leader (51.4 per cent). She's third on the scoring list (1,698), third in rebounds (968) and tied for second in blocks (218). Staley had her team stay out and watch the halftime ceremony honouring her former player.

TRANSFER WAIVER: Te'a Cooper is still waiting to hear if her petition to the NCAA to become immediately eligible has been approved. She transferred to South Carolina from Tennessee last year and the Gamecocks are arguing that because Cooper was sidelined with a knee injury last year, forcing her to sit out a season will cost her an extra year of eligibility. The Gamecocks submitted the request earlier this week.

TIP-INS:

South Carolina: Wilson set the school record for free throws made (484) in her career and free throws attempted (684). Shannon Johnson held both previous records with 478 makes on 679 attempts.

Temple: Cardoza passed Staley as the school's all-time winningest coach on Jan. 1, 2017. Cardoza has 196 wins while her former teammate at Virginia had 172. Debbie Ryan, the coach of the two former Virginia stars, was in attendance on Thursday, sitting behind the Temple bench.

UP NEXT:

South Carolina: Opens SEC play against Texas A&M on Dec. 31.

Temple: Opens American Athletic Conference play at Central Florida on Dec. 30.

By Doug Feinberg, The Associated Press