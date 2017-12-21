Guards lead way in Notre Dame's rout of SE Louisiana, 86-50

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — When All-American Bonzie Colson went to the locker room with a bloody nose in the first half, Notre Dame's backcourt triumvirate of T.J. Gibbs, Rex Pflueger and Matt Farrell hardly noticed - they had things on cruise control in an 86-50 wire-to-wire victory over Southeastern Louisiana Thursday.

"To be completely honest, I didn't realize he (Colson) wasn't on the floor," the 6-foot-6 Pflueger said after scoring 17 points to match Farrell - both a point shy of game-high leader Gibbs. "He came back with a little thing in his nose and I said, 'Oh, you good?'"

Colson, who had a career-high 37 points in Notre Dame's 97-87 victory over Dartmouth Tuesday, was in the locker room for 7 1/2 minutes. But he returned to finish with 16 points, his 30th straight game in double figures, and 10 rebounds for the 31st double-double of his career.

"It was kind of neat to see all three of our guards in such a good offensive rhythm," Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. "We're going to need that a number of nights in ACC play. We've been pretty good offensively the last two nights on our floor and hopefully we can feel pretty good about that."

The Irish (10-3) shot just 43.5 per cent against the Lions (6-7) but held their visitors to 29.9 per cent shooting.

Brey was particularly happy with the all-around play of Pflueger, who hit three 3-pointers, and limited Southeastern's 5-foot-9 point guard Marlain Veal to just six points. Pflueger also had three steals, three assists and five rebounds.

"Heckuva night for Rex," Brey said. "He's an (offensive) weapon for us and then he's doing everything on the other end of the floor, guarding their little guy, rebounding and getting his hands on stuff."

About the only thing Gibbs didn't do was hit a 3-pointer. He finished with a game-high 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting and a 6-for-6 effort at the free-throw line where Notre Dame hit 19 of 22. Gibbs also had five rebounds, five assists and four steals.

"Bonzie is our emotional leader," Gibbs said. "It was good to get the flow without him."

Colson had seven points, three rebounds and one block as Notre Dame raced to an 11-4 start. He exited the floor with 12:17 to go before halftime with Notre Dame leading 21-13. With him gone, Farrell and Pflueger provided the offence with 11 and 10 points, respectively, as the Irish, took a 37-29 halftime lead over the Lions (6-7).