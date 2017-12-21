No. 20 Cincinnati beats Cleveland State 81-62 with late run

"It's no fun when you're going through it, but you're much better off playing against a team that plays really well against you," Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin said. "They made some really, really hard shots in the first half. They had a great game plan."

BIG PICTURE

Cleveland State: The Vikings fell to 6-44 all-time against ranked teams. Their last such win was 71-58 at No. 7 Vanderbilt on Nov. 13, 2011. Cincinnati was their first ranked opponent this season. They play at No. 2 Michigan State on Dec. 29.

Cincinnati: Coaches weren't happy with 15 turnovers against overmatched Arkansas-Pine Bluff. They were sloppy early against the Vikings, but had only five turnovers in the second half and finished with 11.

WASHINGTON AT 1,000

Washington scored his 1,000th career point. He's played for North Carolina State and Cincinnati.

COME AGAIN

The Vikings will return to BB&T Arena on Jan. 15 to face Northern Kentucky in a Horizon League game.

CUMBERLAND RETURNS

During a 77-49 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday night, Cumberland scored only four points, fell hard on his lower back with 49 seconds left in the first half, and didn't return. He played 29 minutes on Thursday and went 5 of 14 from the field.

NEVER DONE IT

The Vikings fell to 0-12 all-time against Cincinnati.

OUCH

Appleby slipped while going for a layup early in the game, landed hard on his back, and stayed on the court for several minutes before getting up and jogging to the bench. The point guard was out for more than 6 minutes before returning. He played 22 minutes.

UP NEXT

The Vikings host Toledo on Saturday, their third game in five days.

The Bearcats are off until Dec. 31, when they host Memphis in their American Athletic Conference opener.

By Joe Kay, The Associated Press