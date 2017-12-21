North Dakota State shoots past UNC Wilmington, 100-63

EL PASO, Texas — Tyson Ward scored 17 points and Deng Geu and Paul Miller each added 16 as North Dakota State opened the Sun Bowl Invitation Tournament with a 100-63 blowout win over UNC Wilmington on Thursday night.

The Bison put on an offensive show, shooting 61.1 per cent from the field for the game and knocking down 14 of 25 from behind the three-point arc.

North Dakota State (6-6) knocked down nine 3-pointers in the first half, using treys to build a 52-28 advantage by intermission.

The Bison spread the wealth around from deep. Five players hit a pair of treys and Jared Samuelson knocked down three.