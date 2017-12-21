Fordham beats Florida A&M 79-69 behind Evans, Tavares

NEW YORK — Tre Evans scored 20 points with three 3-pointers and four assists, Will Tavares added 19 points with seven rebounds, and Fordham never trailed in beating Florida A&M 79-69 on Thursday night for the Rattlers' tenth straight loss.

Joseph Chartouny scored 15 with six assists and a season-high five steals and Prokop Slanina added 14 points for the Rams (5-6). Perris Hicks hit three 3-pointers for nine points and Fordham made 15 from beyond the arc and 15 free throws to the Rattlers' nine.

The Rattlers closed to 56-54 on Nasir Core's 3-pointer with 10:28 to play, but Tavares hit a layup and dunked amid a 9-0 run and the Rams pulled ahead 65-54. Florida A&M trailed 69-66 on Desmond Williams' free throw with 2:15 left, but Evans hit a 3 and two free throws, Tavares made three consecutive layups and three free throws, and Fordham finished on a 15-3 run.

The Rattlers closed to 12-11 on Craig Bowman's 3, but Fordham pulled ahead on an 11-5 run capped by Hicks' 3 and led 40-36 at halftime.