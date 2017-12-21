Mathews has 27 to lead Lipscomb to 73-64 win over Navy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Garrison Mathews scored 20 of his 27 points in the second half as Lipscomb held off Navy for a 73-64 win in the first meeting between the schools on Thursday night.

Matthews, who made 8 of 11 from the floor, made four free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

Navy, trailing 37-29 at the break, took a 52-50 lead at the 9:46 mark. Mathews answered with two straight 3-pointers to retake the lead. Shawn Anderson and Tom Lacey responded with layups and Bryce Dulin hit a jumper for Navy's last lead, 58-56, with 7:33 left. Navy got just one field goal the rest of the way.

Rob Marberry, who finished with 19 points, had a layup and Mathews made two free throws to take control with 4:56 left.