Brown scores 23, No. 14 Duke women win 63-40

DURHAM, N.C. — Lexie Brown scored 23 points and No. 14 Duke again clamped down on defence to beat Wyoming 63-40 on Thursday night.

The Blue Devils held an opponent to 40 or fewer points for the third straight game — a program first — with the Cowgirls shooting only 31 per cent and Duke scoring 20 points off 22 Wyoming turnovers that included 13 steals.

Brown scored 20 or more points for the fourth straight game. Haley Gorecki added 14 points, nine rebounds and five steals for the Blue Devils (10-2), who won their fourth straight game.

Marta Gomez scored nine points for the Cowgirls (7-4).