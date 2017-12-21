Letang gets winning goal in shootout, Pens top Blue Jackets

Panarin and Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and an assist apiece for Columbus. Panarin has 14 points in his last 11 games and Dubois has 12 points in his last 13 games for the Blue Jackets, who have lost four of their last six. Columbus defeated Toronto a night earlier, but lost three of their previous four and allowed 20 goals during that span.

"I think it's just two teams with a lot of history," Foligno said of the Penguins and Blue Jackets. "Emotions are going to run wild. It's a game we both really wanted, and that's what happens."

Hornqvist tied it at 1-1 for Pittsburgh at 2:25 of the third period when he tipped a shot by Phil Kessel underneath Bobrovsky. Hornqvist played after missing Monday's game against Colorado with an upper-body injury. Kessel has points in nine straight home games and 27 of 36 games played this season for Pittsburgh.

Malkin briefly put Pittsburgh in front with a power-play goal. Bobrovsky made a blocker save on Crosby, but Malkin backhanded the rebound out of the air and into the net.

Columbus evened the score with a power-play goal just over a minute later, as Panarin scored with a wrist shot from the point.

"Whether it was 2-1 or 3-1, it doesn't matter, we were going to push until we tied the game," Blue Jackets defenceman Jack Johnson said.

It was the first time the teams had played since Pittsburgh won a first-round playoff series in the spring. The teams have met in the first round of the playoffs two of the last four years, with Pittsburgh winning both times.

The emotion carried over and worked in Pittsburgh's favour on this night.

"They're competitive guys and it was a competitive game," Sullivan said. "It was a hard-fought game and sometimes emotions run high. The energy and emotion of the game ... that's as good as it's been this year for us, and I think that's when we play our best."

NOTES: Columbus is entering a stretch where it will play five of its next seven against Metropolitan Division opponents. Pittsburgh will play six of their next eight within the division. Entering Thursday night, just 10 points separated first and eighth place in the Metropolitan. ... Newly-acquired Jamie Oleksiak made his Penguins debut on his 25th birthday. The 6-foot-7, 255-pound defenceman, selected No. 14 overall in the 2011 draft, was acquired from the Dallas Stars in a trade on Tuesday. ... Penguins D Matt Hunwick played in his 500th NHL game. ... Blue Jackets D Zach Werenski missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury. ... Pittsburgh scratched D Ian Cole and F Tom Kuhnhackl.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Host Philadelphia on Saturday.

Penguins: Continue a three-game homestand Saturday against Anaheim.

By Dan Scifo, The Associated Press