Lindholm completes hat trick in OT as Ducks beat Isles 5-4

Tavares wasn't happy with his team's defensive performance, including his own. He was on ice for three of Anaheim's goals.

"Giving up five goals is too many," he said. "We have to find a way to be better defensively, starting with myself. We're scoring enough goals. It's frustrating. We should have better results."

The Ducks led 2-0 after the first period on goals by Lindholm and Ondrey Kase.

After Islanders rookie sensation Mathew Barzal narrowed the deficit on the power play at 5:39 of the second, Lindholm scored again at 12:36.

A day after announcing future arena plans at Belmont Park, the Islanders lost their second straight at home. They are 10-3-3 at Barclays Center this season.

The game drew a crowd of 10,092. The Islanders are last in the NHL in attendance, averaging 11,475 through 16 home games.

Lindholm opened the scoring at 8:09 with assists by Andrew Cogliano and Getzlaf. The 30-year-old Cogliano has never missed a game in his NHL career, playing in 822 straight.

Kase made it 2-0 at 9:54 when his slot eluded Halak.

The Islanders came out with more jump in the middle period. Barzal narrowed the deficit to 2-1 on the power play, his ninth goal of the season. Josh Bailey and Tavares had assists.

Bailey has points in seven straight games, and Tavares has a six-game point streak. Both had three points in the game and share the team lead with 45.

Lindholm scored his second of the game at 12:36 of the second to make it 3-1 in favour of the Ducks.

The Islanders entered having allowed a league-high 3.5 goals per game. They have given up three or more in 10 of 12 games this month.

"We're not satisfied," Weight said. "We have to keep the confidence up."

Anaheim won the previous meeting 3-2 at home on Oct. 11.

Islanders forward Shane Prince made his season debut. Prince had ankle surgery in August and recently played four games with Bridgeport of the AHL.

The Ducks were coming off a 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden after losing 5-3 at New Jersey.

NOTES: Anaheim's leading scorer, Corey Perry, remained sidelined with a knee injury he sustained Dec. 11 at home against Carolina. ... The Islanders scratched forwards Alan Quine and Anthony Beauvillier, and defenceman Dennis Seidenberg. They were missing injured defenceman Calvin de Haan.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Finish their road trip Saturday afternoon at Pittsburgh before the Christmas break.

Islanders: Host the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday afternoon.

